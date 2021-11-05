Enmarket Reduces Customer Touchpoints in Its Stores via New Mobile App

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket has released a new mobile app that focuses on reducing customer touchpoints inside stores.

The app's mobile payment option allows customers to pay for fuel or in-store merchandise directly and securely, eliminating the need to touch the PIN pad or swipe a card.

As an alternate touch-free option, customers can bypass the cash register entirely by using the app's Scan and Go technology, powered by Skip Checkout. The feature allows shoppers to scan products using their smartphones and pay for the purchase directly from the app.

Both mobile pay and Scan and Go are fully integrated with Enmarket's Enjoy Rewards loyalty program, allowing customers to earn points and redeem rewards regardless of the transaction type.

"Enmarket is dedicated to innovative technology that drives convenience for our customers," said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "Our new app continues that tradition. Customers can leave their credit cards in their wallet — or at home — and pay directly from our app without worrying about security. It also enhances the benefits of our loyalty program, Enjoy Rewards, so that our customers save money as well as time."

In addition to offering touch-free payment options, the app includes features such as finding the nearest Enmarket location, viewing current fuel prices, checking an Enjoy Rewards point balance, and monitoring progress on frequency clubs and fuel rewards. App users can also sign up for enPay, Enmarket's proprietary payment card that saves 10 cents per gallon on fuel.

Enjoy Rewards members receive exclusive in-app coupons that are not available anywhere else, including valuable age-restricted offers on tobacco and alcohol, according to Enmarket.

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast-casual restaurants in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.