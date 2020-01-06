Enmarket Unveils Prototype Store for Future Growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket's newest hometown store will serve as the prototype for future new builds as the convenience store chain expands.

Located at 4318 Ogeechee Road in Savannah, the 5,893-square-foot store is now open following a complete rebuild and a soft opening on March 24.

"This particular store is right next to the new headquarters, which is one of the reasons it was the perfect location for our new prototype," said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "We wanted a clean, modern design that accommodates the multiple roles of an Enmarket store — a fueling station, a deep convenience inventory, appealing and healthy prepared food options, and a modern, state-of-the-art car wash."

Foodservice offerings for every meal are available inside the store at The Eatery, as well as Mooz frozen yogurt and bean-to-cup coffee.

Fueling options include gasoline, diesel and ethanol-free gas. Customers can save as much as 10 cents per gallon on all fuel purchases when they use their enPay card.

The store also features a new car wash concept.

"One of the many features we are excited about at the new store is the new car wash. It's our first Marketwash+, which is an 80-foot tunnel wash. It'll stand up to anything Savannah and the surrounding region's pollen season can throw at our cars and, best of all, it does a fantastic job in about half the time of most car washes," Giesick said. "That includes free vacuums for customer use. We know it will be popular with customers, so we are adding membership wash opportunities that start at $19.99 a month."

The site's previous store was already in operation when Enmarket built its headquarters next door. It was razed to make room for the new prototype, which has a workforce of 25 employees, approximately double the previous number.

The construction and opening of the prototype store continue the development of an Enmarket campus at the intersection of Chatham Parkway and Ogeechee Road. It sits near the 22,000-square-foot headquarters and a second, equally large building that will be used as a flex space with room for future expansion. Additionally, two out-parcel lots on the compound are earmarked for future development, sale or lease, the company said.

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 125 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and a fast casual restaurant.