Enmarket's Latest Travel Plaza Brings Several Firsts for the Chain

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Enmarket's newly renovated and expanded travel plaza in Hardeeville features several milestones for the retailer, including the debut of Mooz frozen yogurt and its first Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchise.

The site, which is located off of Interstate 95's Exit 8 and was known as Joker Joe's Truck Stop prior to the acquisition and remodeling process, opened in early November.

The nine-acre, 13,000-square-foot Hardeeville plaza is now the largest location in Enmarket's footprint.

Sited at the gateway to Hilton Head Island and the South Carolina Lowcountry, it is ideally situated to serve everyone from long-haul truckers traveling the I-95 corridor to vacationers headed to and from South Carolina's beaches, the company said.

"With this travel plaza we are significantly expanding our diesel business," stated Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "We're also solidifying our position as a major fuel and restaurant provider between our home market of Savannah and Charleston. We're also bringing an up-and-coming, exciting and affordable new fast-casual restaurant to the area as the first South Carolina location of Fuzzy's Taco Shop."

Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers a menu of "Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja" and specializes in Baja-style tacos, chips and queso and cold beverages.

The remodeled convenience store inside the travel plaza offers fresh, hot or cold grab-and-go options, the newest bean-to-cup coffee brewers, and an expanded beverage cooler and beer cave. The reopening of the site also included the debut of Mooz, a new frozen yogurt offering. Mooz features nine varieties of soft-serve frozen yogurt with a topping bar that has 24 different offerings.

Outside, the new travel plaza features nine diesel lanes and updated amenities for professional drivers, including an enlarged trucker's lounge; updated showers; modernized truck scales and laundry facilities; and a resurfaced parking lot and overnight parking for over-the-road and RV drivers.

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 124 c-stores and 14 quick-serve restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.