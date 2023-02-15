EnsembleIQ BrandLab Takes Home Five Awards for Digital Excellence

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency operated by EnsembleIQ, won five 2023 AVA Digital Awards for excellence in digital marketing and web-based design.

EnsembleIQ is the parent company of Convenience Store News.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communications.

The entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients. They included three Platinum awards and two Gold awards, with Convenience Store News placing in two categories.

The Platinum honors were:

Web Interactive Capabilities: Convenience Store News and Anheuser-Busch, Meet Your New BEE-FF

Native Advertising: Progressive Grocer and MilkPEP, You're Gonna Need Milk For That

White Paper: Retail Leader , Convenience Store News and PepViz (PepsiCo), The Transformation of Quick Trips

The Gold honors were:

Web Infographics: RIS News and PwC, Why Authenticity Matters

Microsite: The Restaurant Technology Network for the Restaurant Technology Capabilities Framework.

"EnsembleIQ BrandLab collaborates with clients to create custom marketing and creative solutions in retail, health care and hospitality that deliver awareness, engagement and connections powering business growth," said Darren Ursino, vice president of marketing and brand engagement at EnsembleIQ. "Winning these awards is a testament to our incredible team and the outstanding work we deliver to our clients. We are delighted to be recognized by the AVA Digital Awards for these digital solutions."

This is the second year in a row EnsembleIQ's BrandLab and Convenience Store News have earned honors at the AVAs. In 2022, CSNews also received the Platinum award in the Web Interactive Capabilities category for its collaboration with EJ Gallo on Just Chillin': How to Get More Out of Ready-to-Drink Beverage Sales.

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is a global business media company with more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events that play a vital role in shaping the future of retail, hospitality and health care.