EnsembleIQ Enhances Focus on Convenience, Grocery & Retail Technology

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ, parent company of Convenience Store News, launched new U.S. Grocery and Convenience and Retail Technology groups, expanding opportunities to power business growth across industries.

The U.S. Grocery and Convenience Group includes Convenience Store News, Progressive Grocer and Store Brands, and will be headed by Senior Vice President and Group Publisher Paula Lashinsky. The new Retail Technology Group includes Retail Info Systems, Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Leader, and will be headed by Vice President and Group Publisher Albert Guffanti.

"Uniting operations of these industry-leading brands will further enhance the quality and accessibility of their trusted business intelligence offerings," said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. "[The new] groups can also now even more efficiently and effectively provide suppliers and service providers with creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences connecting them with our business-building communities across industry sectors."

The new EnsembleIQ groups were created to deliver opportunities for professionals to learn and network through their channel websites, email newsletters, strategic print offerings, marketing services and educational events, such as Top Women in Convenience, Progressive GrocerGenNext, and the Consumer Goods Sales and Marketing Summit, among others. Retail Leader also provides a premium subscription offering insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.

The two groups have already launched a collaborative new 2023 event, GroceryTech, bringing together business and technology grocery executives on the journey to modernize infrastructure for innovation. The conference will take place July 12-14 in Cincinnati. Information on registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

EnsembleIQ also promoted two staff members: Joe Territo to chief strategy officer and Julie Ball to vice president, audience development, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Derek Estey.

In his new position, Territo will be responsible for developing and activating integrated content, communications and marketing strategies that leverage editorial insights to continue engaging decision-makers in industries served by the company.

Ball will be in charge of all areas of audience development, operations and analytics to strategically lead the company's audience team in leveraging analysis and insights to best serve the industries supported by EnsembleIQ.

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using its market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, the company helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.