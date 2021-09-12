EnsembleIQ's BrandLab Becomes Independent Business Unit

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News parent company EnsembleIQ (EIQ) is expanding BrandLab, its marketing division, into an independent business unit to provide cutting-edge creative capabilities delivered through platforms beyond its own business-to-business (B2B) media brands.

BrandLab is positioned as a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency for the global B2B market, with deep specialization in retail, consumer brands, technology and hospitality sectors. From bold brand ideation and go-to-market strategy to lead generation and immersive digital experiences, the agency delivers insight-driven marketing that forms meaningful connections with brands and industry leaders.

"Brands competing in B2B spaces are routinely underserved by consumer agencies that don't have our innate focus on their markets," said EIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. "With EIQ BrandLab, we can provide our customers with award-caliber creative ad engagement, built on an underlying DNA of deep business intelligence in sectors where EnsembleIQ is the B2B leader."

With this expansion, BrandLab has defined a new, exclusive "Growth Action Framework" that is designed to take clients from upstream business evolution with brand innovation and creative positioning through transformative 360-degree marketing activation.

Current clients include Fibre Box Association, AWS, SAP, Anheuser-Busch, Constellation Brands, DISH Network, and Hughes Network Systems among others.

BrandLab recently was named Digital Team of the Year by Folio's Eddie and Ozzie Awards. It is headed by Vice President, Brand Engagement Darren Ursino, Director of Client Services Ali Zipes, and Director of Marketing Alexandra Voulu.

Chicago-based EIQ is a global business media company with more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events that play a vital role in shaping the future of retail, hospitality and healthcare.