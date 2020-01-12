Entry Period Opens for 2021 Convenience Store News Category Captains Awards

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 2021 Category Captains awards program, which honors overall excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms.

This year's contest includes 20 different product entry categories, from CBD to packaged and dispensed beverages, to candy and snacks, and more.

Convenience store industry suppliers and distributors that provide their retailer customers with category leadership and innovation in any of the listed award categories are eligible to enter. There is no entry fee.

To enter, suppliers and wholesalers must go online and submit: an overview synopsis of 1,000 words or less about their category leadership, a high-resolution company logo, and up to five supporting images of the products or lines offered.

Entries will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2021 and be evaluated on factors such as:

How the supplier/wholesaler supported customers' needs and built sales overall in the category;

What new programs, technologies, business systems, merchandising schemes or promotional tactics were employed; and

What their retailer partners think of their category management platform.

Click here to enter the 2021 Category Captains awards program.

Winners will be announced in February and spotlighted in the March 2021 issue of Convenience Store News.