EPA Reaffirms Implementation Date of Year-Round E15 Sales in Midwest States

The agency is considering emergency waivers for the remainder of the country.
Danielle Romano
WASHINGTOND.C. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will uphold the current April 28, 2025, implementation date to provide parity for E15 and E10 sales in Midwestern states.

The action requested by the governors of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin provides regulatory certainty for fuel suppliers and expands consumer access to E15 year-round in these states, the agency said.

"Today's decision underscores EPA's commitment to consumer access to E15 while ensuring a smooth transition for fuel suppliers and refiners," said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. "Our approach provides certainty for states that are ready to move forward with year-round E15 while accommodating those that requested additional time. We will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure available and affordable fuel supply."

Additionally, EPA intends to consider granting requests for a one-year delay for those states seeking additional time for compliance. Such a request has already been made by the State of Ohio. The agency urges any state requesting a one-year delay to inform EPA in writing no later than Feb. 26.

The EPA announcement also noted that important negotiations on a legislative solution permanently allowing year-round E15 nationwide are ongoing in Congress. 

In the absence of congressional action, EPA is still considering issuing emergency fuel waivers to allow the year-round sale of E15. The agency said it is closely monitoring fuel market conditions and considering potential emergency fuel waivers under the Clean Air Act to prevent supply disruptions and protect consumers from price volatility.

Last spring, EPA issued an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 to be sold during the 2024 summer driving season. The agency took action to provide relief at the pump from market supply issues created by the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"America's ethanol producers and farmers are grateful to the Midwest governors who took the initiative to create a year-round market for E15 in their states, and it is reassuring that EPA intends to adhere to the law and follow through with implementation. As a nationwide solution has so far remained elusive, we applaud both the governors and EPA Administrator Zeldin for standing firm on this approach," said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. "At the same time, Ohio's request to pull its E15 petition is a troubling sign that underscores the urgency of securing a federal legislative solution as soon as possible."

A state-by-state approach would not be necessary if Congress passed the nationwide, year-round E15 legislation recently introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, he wrote. The bipartisan E15 bills have broad political and stakeholder support and accomplish President Donald Trump's goal of removing regulatory red tape and opening new markets for America's farmers and the energy sector. 

"While the legislative solution is strongly preferred by all, we were also encouraged to see EPA is considering issuing emergency waivers to allow the uninterrupted sale of E15 nationwide this summer is Congress fails to act. Let's hope that won't be necessary," Cooper said.

Since 1981, the Renewable Fuels Association has been the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bioproducts worldwide.

