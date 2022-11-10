EuroShop 2023 to Focus on Global Retail Trends

DUSSELDORF, Germany — EuroShop 2023, The World's No.1 Retail Trade Fair, will bring together the international retail world and its partners at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre from Feb. 26 to March 2, 2023.

Now in its 21st year, EuroShop is as important as ever, as the last three years were challenging for retailers, who are searching for contacts, opportunities and perspectives that only a global innovation and information platform like EuroShop can offer, according to the association.

"Offline retail was hit hard by the COVID crisis. Now it's time to act," said Elke Moebius, director of EuroShop. "Many companies have used the lockdown months to rethink and redesign their sales areas and are investing in comprehensive remodeling projects. Here, EuroShop comes at precisely the right time."

In addition to an expo hall, EuroShop 2023 will highlight and feature seven dimensions of the in-store experience, including:

Shop Fitting & Store Design/Visual Merchandising Surfaces & Materials Lighting Foodservice Equipment Refrigeration & Energy Management Retail Technology Retail Marketing

A complete list of exhibitors is available here.

EuroShop 2023 is also supported by multiple events, including:

Seven stages

These are lecture and discussion forums with high-caliber speakers addressing the latest developments, innovative trends and best practices amidst the trade fair activities. Admission is free for all EuroShop visitors without pre-registration.

Stages include Store Design Stage; Retail Designers' Stage; Retail Technology Stage; Connected Retail Stage; Start-up Stage; Retail Marketing Stage; and Expo & Event Stage.

Special areas

Special areas of EuroShop comprise various areas that offer free spaces for specialists and start-ups to share ideas, visions and innovative products. Tried-and-tested EuroShop Special areas include the Designers' Village, the Start-up Hub, POPAI Shop Global Village, IFES Global Village and the Italian Lighting Lounge.

EuroShop Awards

The renowned EuroShop Retail Design Awards will be presented for outstanding store concepts and store designs, including the coveted Retail Technology Awards Europe (reta) for information technology and EHI, the science award. Additionally, the Shop!/ POPAI D-A-CH Awards, the IFES Development & Innovation Award and the Exhibitor Magazine EuroShop Awards will be presented during EuroShop 2023.

The event will also see plenty of special premieres, such as:

FoodInnovation — an international networking platform designed in a village-style where innovative suppliers of food solutions exchange with food retailers and foodservice providers. Arranged around a communicative market square, the sector will find the complete spectrum of solutions, from convenience food and innovative food concepts to packaging and more.

Future Urban Lab — presents and develops jointly with visitors new attractivity factors and visiting occasions for tomorrow's cities. It is an interactive format with a high experience factor that provides impulses and inspirations for the entire industry.

Room4Senses — focuses on sensual perception. Students from the Technical School for Advertising Design Stuttgart reduce the sensorics of the trade fair audience to four senses at the Room4Senses Special. Here, the sensual experiences and their potential use on, for instance, retail areas are analyzed.

Retail Ball Game — Düsseldorf University invites attendees to take a deep breath, reflect, seek orientation and play around with ideas. This open communication platform addresses challenges and solution approaches for retail of the coming years, and focalizes a better and more open connection between a wide variety of disciplines in the urban sphere.

EuroShop 2023 is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can register here.

More information about EuroShop 2023 is available here.