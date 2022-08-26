ledgerpay-hero-image
Every Transaction Speaks Volumes: Learn How Everyday Payment Transactions Can Turbocharge Your Loyalty Program

Thursday, September 15, 2022 2pm ET / 11am PT
While nearly 75% of convenience stores have a loyalty program in place, only 42% of customers participate in these programs. The result: convenience stores are unable to track behaviors and purchasing preferences of nearly 60% of their customers. If the goal of a loyalty program is to uncover customer insights and drive incremental spend, the lack of access to actionable 1st party customer data poses a critical challenge for operators – especially when it comes to getting customers away from the pump and into the store.
 
Not only are today’s customers demanding a frictionless experience, they also expect offers that are personalized to their preferences and purchasing habits. In fact, 80% of customers are more likely to buy from a company that provides them a personalized experience. This makes the ability to identify and engage with every customer on an individual level crucial. Rather than rely on generic one-size-fits-all offers, convenience stores must deliver targeted promotions to their customers in real time.
 
Join the webinar and learn:

  1. How to transform everyday payment transactions into actionable data
  2. How to increase customer engagement through personalized offers
  3. How to drive loyalty and incremental spend

Speakers

  • Tom Byrnes, SVP, Marketing at LedgerPay

  • James Becker, Head of Payments Intelligence® Sales at LedgerPay

  • Danielle Romano, Managing Editor at Convenience Store News

