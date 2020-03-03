EVgo Opens Its 800th Fast Charging Location Across U.S.

LOS ANGELES — EVgo opened its 800th fast charging location for electric vehicles at a Sheetz convenience store in Chantilly, Va.

The new 150kW station was built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative.

Dozens more fast charging locations are already in construction and under development, with many more to come as the network expands, according to EVgo.

"With the opening of our 800th fast charging location, EVgo is continuing to lead the industry in making it easier for Americans to go electric," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Today, with over 100 million people living within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo fast charger, EVgo and its customers and partners are helping to clean up the air and tackle climate change."

EVgo also recently released its 2019 year-in-review highlights, which include milestones such as as becoming the first public fast charging network in the United States to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy and the first EV charging network to offer integrated Tesla connectors on its owned and operated fast chargers.

Additionally, the company was recently named to the Global Cleantech 100 list and honored as one of two Rising Stars of the Year in recognition of the its growth and innovation, selected from more than 8,300 global nominated companies from 80 countries.

EVgo opened 75 fast charging stations in 2019, the equivalent of more than one station opening per week. Its network serves more than 200,000 customers.

In partnership with ChargePoint, it implemented the nation's largest public roaming EV charging integration, enabling access to 30,000-plus public chargers on both networks with a single app and no roaming fees.