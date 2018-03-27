Execs From Crosby's & McLane to Join N.Y. Convenience Store Hall of Fame

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) will induct executives from Crosby’s convenience stores and McLane Co. Inc. into the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame.

Doug Galli, vice president and general manager of Crosby’s, and Kirk Leff, previously McLane’s vice president of sales, marketing and business development, will be inducted at NYACS’ annual Chairman’s Banquet on Thursday, May 17, in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Hall of Fame honors individual retailers and suppliers for exceptional achievement in, and distinguished service to, New York’s convenience store industry.