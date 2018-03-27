Execs From Crosby's & McLane to Join N.Y. Convenience Store Hall of Fame
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) will induct executives from Crosby’s convenience stores and McLane Co. Inc. into the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame.
Doug Galli, vice president and general manager of Crosby’s, and Kirk Leff, previously McLane’s vice president of sales, marketing and business development, will be inducted at NYACS’ annual Chairman’s Banquet on Thursday, May 17, in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Hall of Fame honors individual retailers and suppliers for exceptional achievement in, and distinguished service to, New York’s convenience store industry.
Doug Galli
Galli is vice president and general manager of Crosby’s, a Lockport, N.Y.-based chain owned by Reid Petroleum Inc. Crosby’s operates 87 locations throughout western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Before joining Crosby’s in 2004, Galli spent 29 years with Tops Markets, working in both the Tops and Wilson Farms c-store divisions.
He has served on the NYACS Retail Board since 2012 and was Chairman for two years. Under his leadership, NYACS elevated the quality of its educational programming at the annual Trade Show & Convention, a key to improved retail attendance each of the last three years, the association stated.
Galli is a native of Liverpool and now resides in Amherst. He and his wife Karen have three daughters and three grandchildren. He served on the Sweet Home School Board for 15 years and is a long-distance runner, having participated in marathons across the country.
Kirk Leff
Leff retired this month after 28 years with McLane, a wholesale distributor based in Temple, Texas. His most recent role was as the company’s vice president of sales, marketing and business development.
His career included an eight-year stint as president of McLane’s Northeast Division, based in Baldwinsville, N.Y. During that time, he served on the NYACS Associate Board, including one year as Chairman.
Leff joined McLane in 1989 at the Suneast Division in Florida. His career included assignments at McLane Western, McLane Concord, McLane Northwest, McLane Northeast, and McLane Corporate in Temple. After moving from central New York to Texas in 2010, he remained an ambassador for NYACS with national chains that were acquiring stores in New York.
Prior to joining McLane, Leff worked for the Walt Disney Co., Perkins Restaurants and Gooding’s Supermarkets. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He and his wife Ruth reside in Orlando, Fla.
Headquartered in Albany, NYACS is a private, not-for-profit trade organization that forges a favorable environment for New York State's convenience stores.