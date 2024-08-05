Exploring the Past & Future of Convenience Foodservice

Bressi, a classically trained chef and architect of multiple national food programs, including those at Spinx and Kwik Trip Inc., shared a look at the past and some future speculation during his "Evolution and Future of C-store Foodservice" presentation.

Many of today's top c-store foodservice programs come from chains that started out as dairies, he noted, including Cumberland Farms, Kwik Trip, Rutter's, Wawa Inc. and QuickChek. Although their "humble beginnings" were very different in their early days, knowledge of industry history makes it easier to understand how they evolved into their current incarnations as the need for gas safety and clean restrooms boosted demand for c-stores, which in turn allowed individual operators to develop their unique identities.

"Real estate then became the key thing to where we locate today," Bressi pointed out. "All of us know real estate is the key to our business."

However, a good location isn't the only important attribute consumers take into account when deciding where to shop. According to Bressi, CFX attendees need to take what they learned at the event and decide how the key learnings fit with their competitive identity.

"The secret sauce is the determination of your uniqueness, your differentiation and those kinds of things," he said. "So it is always uniquely yours. You're going to make it what it is. You have to find your own secret sauce ... you have to seek out what's going to win for you."

As gasoline declines, c-stores' offer will determine their relevance, he said.

Bressi also shared some insights on the "fundamental changes" coming the industry's way, particularly those related to the foodservice and shopping habits of younger consumers.

"They don't really want to engage with us at a checkout. They want self-checkout," he said. "They want automated like the Amazon or whatever, the touch-free." Data shows that 74% of shopping journeys begin with an Amazon or Google search, he added.

Evolutions in payment technology and store formats that minimize payment friction make it a good idea for operators to keep an eye on changes in this area and consider what might work for them, but they shouldn't plan on opening employee-free stores.

"In my opinion, no way. I don't think you can ever replace people with robots," Bressi said.

He also previewed an upcoming Spinx concept store that will replace a decades-old service station. The South Main Street store in Greenville will have numerous elements that are likely to become more common as gas becomes less important.

"There's been this transformation, this urbanization, and that is what's coming," he said. He highlighted features such as the store's scratch kitchen, outdoor seating with a firepit and electric carts for delivery. "We do plan to scoot around town and deliver food. We're going to be a food-centric and small grocery [store]."

