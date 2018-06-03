Express Mart Brings Customers 'Around the Clock Rewards'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Express Mart Convenience Stores has rolled out a new Around the Clock Rewards program.

Its parent company, Petr-All Petroleum Consulting Corp., tapped Paytronix Systems Inc. to bring the program to all its 77 corporate-owned stores in New York.

A family-owned and -operated business created in 1989 by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting, Syracuse-based Express Mart has grown to more than 85 corporate and franchise retail outlets throughout New York.

Many Express Mart stores are co-branded outlets that include Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's, Subway and Tim Horton's.

Around the Clock Rewards enables guests to join in store, or via its mobile app or program website.

"Ultimately Express Mart wants to get to know and serve its customers better, and that's why we turned to Paytronix for our loyalty program," said Andrea Waldman, project manager at Petr-All Petroleum/Express Mart Convenience Stores. "We do a lot of things that aren't typical to our industry, so we needed a loyalty program to match our brand, not your average loyalty.

"With Paytronix, we have tailored the brand experience to individual customer preferences and buying habits in a way that's meaningful to members," Waldman added.

Moving fuel customers inside to the convenience store is a challenge industry-wide, according to the company. With the Paytronix platform, Express Mart can look at customer data to deliver highly relevant offers that motivate guests to make in-store purchases.

"In this launch period, Express Mart is focused on enrollment and registration, but we can already see our loyalty data by store," said Ally McConaughy, loyalty and events manager for Petr-All Petroleum/Express Mart. "Paytronix brings us a new way of looking at things by enabling us to visualize enrollment, registration and member purchasing behaviors."

The Express Mart Around the Clock Rewards program elements include:

Loyalty: Drives the customer experience and motivates customers to identify themselves with each visit. Tightly integrated with Express Mart's Gilbarco Passport Point-of-Sale system, Paytronix Loyalty generates the data to create deeper customer connections and to drive specific targeted behaviors.

Messaging: Simplifies multi-channel messaging for Express Mart with a robust campaign tool and customer loyalty data in one interface. Express Mart can reach customers in the buying decision moment with real-time messages triggered by customer behavior.

Mobile: Ensures that members have the same loyalty experience in store, online or through their phones via the Express Mart-branded Paytronix mobile app. Available on iOS, Android or Windows, the Around the Clock Rewards app delivers the ultimate convenience to customers, and even lets members choose their own rewards.

Data insights: Harnesses the full value of guest data by exploring new opportunities for compelling visits and spending. The Paytronix Data Insights team uncovers actionable insights from Express Mart's disparate data sources, identifying new ways to influence loyalty members while improving the guest experience.

"Express Mart's loyalty launch is bringing its customers new ways to engage with the brand, and to earn rewards for their loyalty," said Michelle Tempesta, head of product for Paytronix. "Express Mart benefits from today's innovative features to segment users and create more profitable promotions. Moving forward, the platform ensures it will have the technology needed for convenience stores in the future — from mobile ordering to delivery, payment, and more."

Based in Newton, Mass., Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience store brands.