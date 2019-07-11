​ExtraMile Convenience Stores Steadily Widens Its Reach Across the Western U.S.

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC, a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc., marked a milestone with the opening of its 900th store.

Located in Carlsbad, Calif., the c-store is operated by G&M Oil Co. LLC, which has grown to become one of ExtraMile’s largest franchisees. G&M Oil currently owns and operates approximately 120 ExtraMile locations across California and employs more than 1,100 individuals.

"We've been working with Chevron, their quality fuels and the ExtraMile brand for years. We are looking forward to building out every Chevron-branded location in our network to the ExtraMile format over the next decade," said George J. Pearson, general manager and vice president of G&M Oil.

The Carlsbad location is part of ExtraMile's expansion across more of the western United States, with plans to double the number of sites nationwide by 2027.

"This is another significant milestone in the ExtraMile growth story," said Paul Casadont, ExtraMile president. "With our network now comprising 900 c-stores in California, Oregon, Washington and Utah, more consumers can experience our world-class c-store experience and enjoy our product offerings and fantastic customer service."

The opening of the 900th c-store comes a little less than a year after ExtraMile opened its 800th location. That West Covina, Calif., store is also operated by G&M Oil, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

San Ramon-based Chevron U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. It is a refiner, marketer and distributor of transportation fuels and lubricants.

Founded in 1969, G&M Oil is a convenience store and fuel retailer with locations throughout California, including Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Solano, Santa Clara, Alameda and San Francisco counties.

Based in Idaho, Jacksons Food Stores has more than 230 company-operated locations in six western states.