Exxon & Mobil Customers Can Earn 3% Daily Cash Back Using Apple Card 

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil is giving consumers a new incentive to fill up.

The fuel provider is now offering 3 percent Daily Cash back when using Apple Card with Apple Pay at Exxon and Mobil stations. The deal is available on fuel, car wash and convenience store purchases at more than 11,500 locations.

Exxon and Mobil consumers who use Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ app can pay for fuel at the pump. Then, to make a c-store purchase at checkout, they simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the payment terminal to make a contactless payment.

According to Exxon Mobil, Apple Card provides a new level of security and privacy. The security and privacy architecture does not track where a customer shopped, what they bought or how much they spent.

With the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, consumers will also earn points towards future savings through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program. Through Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members earn 3 cents a gallon in points earned at the pump, 2 cents in points earned for every $1 spend on drinks and more, and bonus offers.

ExxonMobil has a strong history of innovation at the pump, debuting the first pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s and launching RFID-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s. ExxonMobil was additionally the first major fuel retailer to implement mobile payment options at the pump throughout the majority of its U.S. network, with the launch of the Speedpass+ app in 2016 (now, Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app).

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.