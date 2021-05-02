ExxonMobil Adds Instant Savings for Smart Card Members

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil consumers no longer have to wait for savings to accrue as a statement credit.

The fuel distributor will now apply an immediate 6-cent discount on every gallon of Synergy fuel when consumers use their ExxonMobil Smart Card. The price per gallon will be reduced after swiping the credit card or initiating payment through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.

From Feb. 1 to June 30, ExxonMobil will offer 30 cents off on every gallon for two months to any consumer who applies for the program within that time period. For consumers who sign up after the sign-up date, the 6 cents will be applied instantly at the pump and the remaining 24 cents of the offer will be a statement credit.

For more savings, consumers can sign up for the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program to:

Earn 3 cents off per gallon in points for every gallon of Synergy fuel; and

Earn 2 cents off per gallon in points for every $1 spent on convenience store items and car washes.

Users with an ExxonMobil Rewards+ Premium Status will earn 6 cents off per gallon in points.

Consumers can redeem points for savings on fuel, convenience store items or car washes. One hundred points equals $1 in savings.

Additionally, with an ExxonMobil Smart Card, users enjoy zero fraud liability and access to Citi Identity Theft Solutions if users are a victim of identity theft.