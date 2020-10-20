ExxonMobil Brings New Contactless Payment Technology to the Pump

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil continues to innovate at the pump, adding contactless payment to its stable of offerings on the forecourt.

The oil company is rolling out its new two-in-one contactless payment solution using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and QR codes. The implementation answers consumer demand for increased mobile payment options.

According to the company, more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States will have this new technology at gas station pumps by end of year to enable customers to "point and pay" using their smartphones.

How it works:

Drivers tap their smartphone on the QR code sticker or use the camera to scan the QR code to pay.

The customer then authorizes payment using Apple Pay, Google Pay or the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and selects the fuel grade.

For customers who have the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the technology automatically opens the app to proceed with secure payment.

In the past two years, ExxonMobil has introduced several new technology-related solutions, beginning with the launch of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program in 2018. Most recently, the company rolled out contactless payment options with Amazon's "Alexa Pay for Gas" and an Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app extension in the Waze traffic app.