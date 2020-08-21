ExxonMobil Connects With Third-Party Delivery Platforms

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil is giving customers the chance to get essentials like milk, eggs, laundry detergent and hand sanitizer delivered to them through a new partnership.

The gas and oil company is connecting its branded wholesalers to popular third-party delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub, Instacart and Uber Eats to enable household deliveries. The service is available through more than 10,000 locations.

Here's how it works:

The customer places an order on the delivery partner's platform, whether mobile app or online site.

A convenience store employee fulfills the order and places it in a bespoke location on site for deliveries.

A delivery driver picks up the order and delivers it to the customer.

Branded wholesalers can sign up to partner with the leading delivery service provider in their area or several depending on their needs, according to ExxonMobil.

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.