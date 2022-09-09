ExxonMobil Expands Fleet Reach With New Partnership

SPRING, Texas — Exxon Mobil Corp. signed network agreements with FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. to provide brand-wide acceptance of Fuelman and Comdata cards at more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States.

Beginning immediately, Fuelman cardholders will be able to use their card at all Exxon and Mobil stations, gaining access to both Exxon Mobil's Synergy Diesel Efficient diesel fuel, which is fully formulated to help clean engines and deliver 2 percent better fuel economy.

Card members can also enroll in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program to earn points on fuel purchases, such as four bonus points per gallon on fuel when qualified as a Frequent Filler member.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points can be earned and redeemed on fuel, convenience store items and on car wash purchases. For every 100 points members earn, users can redeem for $1 in savings.

"We're extremely excited about this relationship," stated Keagan Russo, president at Fuelman, a fuel expense management solution. "It improves our network coverage nationally, and further entrenches the Fuelman network as the standard for local fleets looking for the ideal mix of convenience, control, and savings."

Starting in 2023, Comdata trucking cards will also gain access to the same benefits as Fuelman cardholders at Exxon and Mobil commercial fueling stations.

"We are thrilled to accept all Fuelman card holders to fuel up at any of our over 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations," said Austin Johansen, fleet marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "From convenient locations and quality fuel to a rewarding loyalty program that professional drivers can earn and redeem for personal use, we strive to enhance the fueling experience for fleet customers."

FLEETCOR Technologies is a global business payments company. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Comdata Inc. is a FLEETCOR company that provides commercial payment solutions.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.