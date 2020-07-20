ExxonMobil Offers Enhanced Loyalty Program Benefits to AARP Members

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil is offering enhanced benefits in the form of fuel and convenience store rewards points to AARP members through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program.

AARP members will earn 4 cents in points per gallon on fuel and 3 cents in points per dollar spent on convenience store and car wash purchases at 11,500-plus Exxon and Mobil locations across the country.

"We're excited to offer these benefits to the over 38 million AARP members and welcome them into our loyalty family," said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager for ExxonMobil. "As more people get back on the road, members will be able to put those loyalty points to good use for both fuel and convenience store items. Additionally members can use our Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app as a great option for easy and secure contactless payment."

AARP members will receive one additional point more than standard members of Exxon Mobil Rewards+. Other benefits include:

After their first purchase, new members of the program will earn a 200-point sign-up bonus equaling $2 in savings.

Every three months, members will receive double the points on a fuel purchase for a single fill-up on AARP member days.

Those who achieve Premium Status by making three purchases of eight gallons or more of Synergy Supreme+ fuel in a calendar month will earn seven points per gallon vs. the standard six points per gallon on purchases of Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline.

All additional Exxon Mobil Rewards+ offers will stack for AARP members.

"AARP members will be thrilled to learn that ExxonMobil is providing benefits designed to save them money at the pump, car wash and at convenience stores at Exxon and Mobil sites," said Angela Jones, senior vice president lifestyle, AARP Services. "As more consumers are traveling by car, AARP members will be able to take advantage of their new benefits provided by ExxonMobil."

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.