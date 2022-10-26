ExxonMobil Partners With Uber on Cashback Deal

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil and Uber entered a multiyear partnership to give back to drivers filling up at Exxon and Mobil locations.

With the new Uber Pro Card, Uber drivers and couriers who fill up at any of the 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations in the United States will get 3 percent cash back from Exxon in addition to Uber Pro Card’s 2 percent to 6 percent cash back offering. The card's offering depends on driver status.

The Uber Pro Card is a business debit Mastercard and a checking account powered by Branch that is designed to help drivers keep more of what they earn.

Drivers and couriers already receive their payments from completed trips automatically after every trip with the Uber Pro Card; the partnership with ExxonMobil now gives them an additional cash back on all grades of Exxon and Mobil Synergy Fuel.

Diamond status drivers can earn even more — up to 10 percent cash back — when they pay with the Uber Pro Card at the pump at Exxon and Mobil stations. Plus, users can get an additional 1 percent back at stations associated with the Mastercard Easy Savings program, according to the companies.

Uber drivers looking for more benefits can join the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program, which has saved members more than $150 million since its launch.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members who drive more than 100 miles in a calendar month also qualify as a Frequent Filler, earning one extra point on fuel and two extra points on convenience store purchases. Points can be redeemed for savings, where 100 points equals $1 in savings available across fuel, car wash and c-tore purchases at Exxon and Mobil stations.