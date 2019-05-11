ExxonMobil Unveils All-in-One Payment & Rewards App

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil launched Exxon Mobil Rewards+, a new all-in-one app that is now available for use nationwide at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations.

The app builds on ExxonMobil's history of technology and innovation by combining the security and ease of the Speedpass+ mobile payment app with the benefits of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program.

The Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app replaces the Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ app, which debuted in 2016, to provide a simpler, safer and more secure way to pay at the pump. It was designed and developed in partnership with IBM iX and is hosted in IBM public cloud to deliver advanced security and data protection for each transaction, the company said.

It offers the same benefits as Speedpass+ while unlocking more savings and personalized offers. Users of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app can pay securely from inside their car, track and manage loyalty points, and save on fuel and convenience store purchases.

"We understand consumers' needs are constantly evolving, so we are always seeking out and investing in new technology to meet those needs," said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager for ExxonMobil. "We are pleased to debut this new app for a seamless experience across payment and loyalty, with ease of use and security top of mind."

App users will receive bonus fuel savings with special in-app promotions, ranging from national offers to local rewards tailored to them. Exxon Mobil Rewards+ integrates advanced technologies like IBM Watson Campaign Automation, which enables ExxonMobil to tailor promotions based on geo-location, giving users easy access to exclusive promotions.

The app also offers a quick, secure mobile payment method that allows users to pay from inside their vehicle without swiping a card or interacting with the fuel dispenser's keypad. Payment information is kept secure and never transmitted to the pump or the gas station. Exxon Mobil Rewards+ entirely bypasses card readers at the pump, which removes the risk of card skimming.

The Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. Existing Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty members can continue to earn points by signing into the new app with their Exxon Mobil Rewards+ login credentials.

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.