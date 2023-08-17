ExxonMobil & Walmart Team Up to Offer Fuel Discount

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil and Walmart Inc. are partnering to give bonus fuel savings to motorists at the end of the summer driving season.

Members of Walmart+ can get their double their usual discount and receive 20 cents off every gallon of gas they purchase at Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the country from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15.

Approximately 12,000 gas stations nationwide are participating in the bonus discount offer.

"We know that fuel savings is a huge benefit for our Walmart+ members, one that really adds up," said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. "As gas prices have fluctuated over the last few months, we wanted to do something special to give our members a break, whether they're hitting the road for the holiday, or just getting back into the busy back-to-school shuttling season."

In 2022, Walmart+ expanded the footprint of its savings benefit sixfold, enabling members to benefit from millions of dollars collectively in fuel savings alone, according to the company.

"We are excited to continue to grow our collaboration with Walmart+ members by offering them 20 cents off per gallon at about 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the country," said Troy Simms, U.S. consumer marketing director, retail fuels, at ExxonMobil. "We understand the importance of helping families stay budget conscious, while still getting the opportunity to fill up with our Synergy fuel technology that not only helps improve fuel economy, but also protect car engines and enables better vehicle responsiveness."

Walmart+ also offers savings through unlimited free deliveries to members' door; the recently launched Walmart+ Travel, which gives members Walmart Cash on vacation getaways; or Paramount+ at no extra cost.

ExxonMobil also previously teamed up with Uber to give drivers and couriers who fill up at any of the 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations in the United States 3 percent cash back from Exxon in addition to Uber Pro Card's 2 percent to 6 percent cash-back offering, as Convenience Store News reported.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.