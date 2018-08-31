Fall Comes Early as Cumberland Farms Adds Pumpkin Products to its C-stores

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is the latest convenience store retailer bringing pumpkin back to the fall flavor rotation.

Starting Sept. 5, Cumberland Farms customers throughout the Northeast and Florida will find a variety of the brand's fall-inspired coffee flavors and sweet treats.

The c-store retailer is featuring a pumpkin spice cappuccino and is giving consumers the ability to customize with a pumpkin spice flavor shot to create their own pumpkin spice latte with the brand’s signature Farmhouse Bold or Blend coffee for 99 cents in any size, hot or iced.

If customers prefer a pumpkin fix with food vs. beverages, Cumberland Farms is offering limited-time treats, including a Pumpkin Yogurt Muffin for $1.59.

Headquartered in Westborough, Cumberland Farms currently operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.