Family Express Kicks Off Initiative to Enhance Car Wash Offer

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Family Express Inc. is launching a major initiative to enhance its car wash program chainwide. This includes partnering with Innovative Control Systems (ICS) to roll out new car wash kiosks and building several new car washes to meet its goal of offering them at 45 percent of convenience store locations.

The retailer is also teaming with Mosaic on the concurrent launch of an enhanced mobile app platform to facilitate a more robust subscription offering and multiple mobile wallet advances.

"The partnerships with ICS and Mosaic, along with the addition of new to market car washes, will take our car wash experience to the next level," said Ryan Fasel, director of marketing at Family Express. "Our robust programs and increased footprint will provide a streamlined solution with suite of options allowing our customers to determine when, where, and how to purchase and redeem their car washes."

Family Express is preparing for rapid deployment of ICS kiosks to all of its car wash locations. Each kiosk features a 15-inch touchscreen that provide a simplified, more reliable user experience, as well as EMV credit processing for enhanced security.

ICS technology will be added at stores without car washes that will facilitate sales of car wash codes in-store and at fuel dispensers. The codes can then be used at any Family Express car wash, allowing customers the flexibility of purchasing washes and washing their vehicles when and where they deem most convenient.

The c-store chain's partnership with Mosaic will allow Family Express mobile app users to purchase unlimited car wash subscriptions and individual washes through their mobile device, manage purchases and payment methods through their mobile wallet, earn rewards for getting their vehicles washed, and receive targeted car wash offers using advanced geofencing capabilities. Mosaic's industry-leading platform even allows customers to use their mobile device to activate the car wash, further reducing friction in the customer experience, the company said.

Valparaiso-based Family Express operates convenience stores throughout northwest and central Indiana. Family Express is No. 76 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.