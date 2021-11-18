Farms Stores' Drive-Thru Convenience Store Concept Arrives in Kentucky

MIAMI — Farm Stores' drive-thru convenience store concept has arrived in the Bluegrass State.

Located at 2009 Brownsboro Road in Louisville, the store features a variety of ready-made food, groceries, bakery items, dairy products, snacks and household goods.

Customers can place orders at either the drive-thru or walk-up windows, reported WLKY. Orders can also be placed in advance using the Farm Stores mobile app.

Farm Stores bills itself as "the drive-thru version of the '10 Items or Less' checkout lane of your supermarket, plus the drive-thru version of your favorite coffee shop or convenience store."

"A lot of times you're getting off work you forgot something at the grocery store and don't want to go all the way back in the grocery, so you can drive-thru and get it," said Candy Clay, general manager. "Or, you have five kids and don't want to drag them all in to get eggs and milk, you got us."

Farm Stores' entrance into Kentucky comes several months after it expanded into New Jersey with a store located at 175 Route 37 in Toms River, according to NJ.com.

"We are very excited to expand our brand," said Andrew Taylor, Farm Stores director of operations, upon the opening of the Toms River store. "We think we have a product and a solution for the everyday consumer that benefits their daily lifestyle."

Miami-based Swiss Farms has more than 30 locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.