Fast Phil's to Modernize & Automate Stores With Self-Checkout Technology

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Fast Phil's is making it easier for its customers to get in and out quickly with the addition of self-checkout technology.

Its parent company, Statesville, N.C.-based Raymer Oil Co., is partnering with NCR Corp. to introduce self-checkout technology powered by NCR Fastlane software at all 46 Fast Phil's convenience stores across the country.

"We were looking for a strategic partner that could help to modernize and automate our stores in the highly competitive fuel and convenience market," said Raymer Oil CEO Matthew Redmond. "In NCR, we found a trusted partner who understands the unique challenges of our industry and has a solid vision for the future. With NCR, we can modernize the customer experience, reap efficiencies and simplify operations to support our growth plans."

NCR's Fastlane solution for convenience stores is designed to give customers fast service, control and flexibility, the company said. The technology enables customers to grab what they want; scan, bag and pay; and then walk out the door, freeing up store employees to focus on customers who need their assistance.

"Most shoppers today feel like they have less time on their hands, which has increased the importance of convenience stores into the typical shopper's day," said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager of NCR Retail. "We're excited that with our unique experience, we can bring enterprise technology to all the moving parts of Raymer Oil's business, with the support and insights they need to compete and thrive."