Fastrac's Store No. 55 Features New Contemporary Concept

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fastrac Markets entered a new market with the opening of its 55th convenience store in Elmira Heights, N.Y.

Located at 2204 College Avenue, the 4,500-square-foot store features Fastrac's contemporary new concept.

The location offers the full Fastrac menu, including the c-store retailer's well-known 16-inch pizzas, available with unlimited toppings 24 hours a day for $10. The pizzas can have original or beer dough crust and any of 26 different toppings.

The full menu is available via touchscreen ordering.

Outside the store, the location's fueling area has 12 modern fueling stations plus four diesel pumps and ethanol-free 90 octane fuels for the local boating and snowmobile community. Customers who use Fastrac's free "Pay with Cash" or "Member Debit" loyalty cards save 10 cents on every gallon of gasoline and 10 percent off most items in the store.

"Our customers love our great fuel discounts as much as they love our mouthwatering pizzas, and we're absolutely thrilled to finally bring them both to the Elmira Heights community," said Fastrac Vice President of Marketing Jim Allen.

To celebrate the store's grand opening, Fastrac customers who get a new "Pay with Cash" or "Member Debit" card can save 15 cents per gallon for the first 30 days.

Syracuse-based Fastrac Markets owns and operates 55 convenience stores across upstate New York.