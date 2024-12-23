FDA Issues Warnings to Online Retailers Over Illegal Vapor Sales
Failure to promptly correct the violations can result in additional actions such as an injunction, seizure and/or civil money penalty, the agency added.
This latest round of warning letters is part of the FDA's continued efforts to remove unauthorized e-cigarette products from the market, particularly those that appeal to youth. To date, the agency has issued more than 700 warning letters to firms for manufacturing, selling, and/or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products, issued more than 800 warning letters to retailers for the sale of unauthorized tobacco products, and filed civil money penalty complaints against more than 83 manufacturers and more than 175 retailers for distribution and/or sale of unauthorized tobacco products.
As of Dec. 19, FDA has authorized 34 e-cigarette products and devices.