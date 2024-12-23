 Skip to main content

FDA Issues Warnings to Online Retailers Over Illegal Vapor Sales

The agency cited eight retailers and one manufacturer.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
The sign outside the FDA headquarters in Maryland

SIVLER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to call out retailers and manufacturers who illegally sell flavored, disposable electronic cigarettes and vapor products. 

On Dec. 19, the agency announced it issued warning letters to eight online retailers and one manufacturer for selling and/or distributing unauthorized flavored, disposable e-cigarettes. Some of the unauthorized products cited in the warning letters are marketed under brand names popular among youth, including Geek Bar and Lost Mary. Other unauthorized products cited feature the names and/or images of celebrities, according to the FDA.

[Read more: FDA Issues Warnings Over Vapor Products Resembling Smart Devices]

In addition to the violations mentioned in the warning letters, the FDA warned the firms to address any violations that are the same as, or similar to, those stated in warning letter and to promptly take necessary actions to comply with the law. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Failure to promptly correct the violations can result in additional actions such as an injunction, seizure and/or civil money penalty, the agency added. 

This latest round of warning letters is part of the FDA's continued efforts to remove unauthorized e-cigarette products from the market, particularly those that appeal to youth. To date, the agency has issued more than 700 warning letters to firms for manufacturing, selling, and/or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products, issued more than 800 warning letters to retailers for the sale of unauthorized tobacco products, and filed civil money penalty complaints against more than 83 manufacturers and more than 175 retailers for distribution and/or sale of unauthorized tobacco products.

As of Dec. 19, FDA has authorized 34 e-cigarette products and devices. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds