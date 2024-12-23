FDA Issues Warnings to Online Retailers Over Illegal Vapor Sales

SIVLER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to call out retailers and manufacturers who illegally sell flavored, disposable electronic cigarettes and vapor products.

On Dec. 19, the agency announced it issued warning letters to eight online retailers and one manufacturer for selling and/or distributing unauthorized flavored, disposable e-cigarettes. Some of the unauthorized products cited in the warning letters are marketed under brand names popular among youth, including Geek Bar and Lost Mary. Other unauthorized products cited feature the names and/or images of celebrities, according to the FDA.

[Read more: FDA Issues Warnings Over Vapor Products Resembling Smart Devices]

In addition to the violations mentioned in the warning letters, the FDA warned the firms to address any violations that are the same as, or similar to, those stated in warning letter and to promptly take necessary actions to comply with the law.