FDA Seeks Penalties From 22 Retailers Over Sales of Unauthorized E-Cigarettes

The approximately $20,000 CMP sought in the current circumstance is consistent with similar CMPs sought against retailers for the sale of unauthorized Elf Bar products over the last few months.

The retailers can pay the penalty, enter into a settlement agreement, request an extension to respond, or request a hearing. Retailers that do not take action within 30 days after receiving a complaint risk a default order imposing the full penalty amount.

As of April 2024, the FDA has issued more than 550 warning letters and 108 CMPs to retailers for selling unauthorized tobacco products. In addition to actions involving retailers, the agency has issued more than 670 warning letters to manufacturers, importers and distributors for illegally selling and/or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. The agency has also filed CMP complaints against 55 e-cigarette firms for manufacturing unauthorized products and sought injunctions in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice against seven manufacturers of unauthorized e-cigarette products.

To date, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices. These are the only e-cigarette products that currently may be lawfully marketed and sold in the United States.

Further information on tobacco products that may be legally marketed in the United States is available via the FDA's new Searchable Tobacco Products Database.