FDA Steps Back From JUUL MDOs

In parallel, the FDA has also gained more experience with various scientific issues regarding e-cigarette products, and there have been new litigation outcomes in cases about MDOs for e-cigarette products from other manufacturers. Some of these court decisions establish new case law and inform the FDA's approach to product review to maintain the agency's commitment to issuing final decisions that are appropriate on both the scientific merits and the law.

In light of both the new reviews and case law, the FDA rescinded the MDOs issued to JUUL. Rescission is not an authorization or a denial and does not indicate whether the applications are likely to be authorized or denied, however the new orders return the applications to pending status, under substantive review by the FDA.

Once accepted and filed by the FDA, applications under review ultimately either receive marketing granted orders or marketing denial orders.

The agency's continued review does not alter the fact that all e-cigarette products, including those made by JUUL, are required by law to have FDA authorization to be legally marketed. Further information on legal tobacco products, including vapes and e-cigarettes, is available in the FDA's new Searchable Tobacco Products Database.