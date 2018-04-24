FDA Unveils Enforcement Approach to Marketing of Vaping Products

"For this reason, the FDA must — and will — move quickly to reverse these disturbing trends, and, in particular, address the surging youth uptake of JUUL and other products," Gottlieb added.

The new enforcement and regulatory steps are:

Step One

A large-scale, undercover nationwide blitz crackdown on the sale of e-cigarettes, specifically JUUL products, to minors at both brick-and-mortar and online retailers. The blitz started April 6 has already revealed numerous violations of the law. It will continue to the end of the month.

"The illegal sale of these JUUL products to minors is concerning. In fact, just since the beginning of March, FDA compliance checks have uncovered 40 violations for illegal sales of JUUL products to youth," Gottlieb said, adding the agency has issued 40 warning letter for those violations.

"We'll hold retailers accountable for continued violations. Let me be clear to retailers. This blitz, and resulting actions, should serve as notice that we will not tolerate the sale of any tobacco products to youth," the commissioner said.

Overall, since it began retail inspections, the FDA has conducted 908,280 inspections of retail establishments that sell tobacco products, issued 70,350 warning letters to retailers for violating the law and initiated about 17,000 civil money penalty cases.

It has also issued more than 110 No-Tobacco-Sale Order Complaints, which can result in retailers being prohibited from even selling tobacco products for specified periods of time.

Step Two

The FDA contacted eBay to raise concerns over several listings for JUUL products on its website.

"We're thankful for eBay's swift action to remove the listings and voluntarily implement new measures to prevent new listings from being posted to the web retailer's site," Gottlieb said. "Our overarching goal — one we hope everyone shares — is to make sure JUUL, and any other e-cigarettes or tobacco products, aren't getting into kids' hands in the first place."

Step Three

The agency making an effort to contact manufacturers directly, and hold them accountable.

"We need to examine all the available information to understand why kids are finding these products so appealing — and address it," he added.

"That's why today, the FDA also sent an official request for information directly to JUUL Labs, requiring the company to submit important documents to better understand the reportedly high rates of youth use and the particular youth appeal of these products," Gottlieb explained.

The information requested includes:

Documents related to product marketing;

Research on the health, toxicological, behavioral or physiologic effects of the products, including youth initiation and use;

Whether certain product design features, ingredients or specifications appeal to different age groups; and

Youth-related adverse events and consumer complaints associated with the products.

The FDA also plans to issue additional letters to other manufacturers of products that raise similar concerns about youth use. Companies that do not comply with the agency's requests will be in violation of the law and subject to enforcement, according to the commissioner.

Step Four

The agency is planning additional enforcement actions focused on companies that it thinks are marketing products in ways that are misleading to kids. The FDA will provide more details in the coming weeks, according to Gottlieb.

"These actions are just the first in a series of efforts we're pursuing as part of our newly formed Youth Tobacco Prevention Plan. We will announce additional steps in the coming weeks and months," he said. "And I hope that this sends a clear message to all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers that the FDA is taking on this issue with urgency, and if kids are flocking to your product or you're illegally selling these products to kids, you're on the agency's radar."

According to Gottlieb, JUUL Labs has recognized the problem and has reached out to the FDA and other stakeholders to discuss these concerns.