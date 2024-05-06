FDA Warns Online Retailers Over Sales of Unauthorized Vapor Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to 14 online retailers for selling unauthorized e-cigarette products popular among youth, including popular brand names such as Elf Bar/EB Design, Esco Bars, Funky Republic, Hyde, Kang, Cali Bars and Lost Mary.

According to the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey, among the more than 2.1 million youth who reported current use of e-cigarettes, more than 50% reported using Elf Bar products and more than 20% reported using Esco Bar products.

Because of this popularity among underage smokers, the continued sale of Elf Bar and Esco Bar products has remained a target of concern for the FDA, with the agency issuing multiple warning letters and civil money penalties to retailers and distributors who have been found in violation of its restrictions.