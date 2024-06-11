Federal Agencies Join Forces to Fight Sales of Illegal Vapor Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) created a federal multiagency task force to combat the illegal distribution and sale of e-cigarettes, especially targeting products that appeal to young people.

Multiple law enforcement partners will assist with the new investigatory team, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS); the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Agency partners will help coordinate and streamline efforts to bring all available criminal and civil tools to bear against the illegal distribution, with additional agencies possibly joining the task force in the coming weeks and months.

The task force will focus on several topics, including investigating and prosecuting new criminal, civil, seizure and forfeiture actions under the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act (PACT Act); the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and other authorities. Violations of these statutes can result in felony convictions and significant criminal fines and civil monetary penalties. They can also result in seizures of unauthorized products.