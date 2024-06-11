Federal Agencies Join Forces to Fight Sales of Illegal Vapor Products
Through their participation in the task force, the USMS will help the FDA and the DOJ effectuate such seizures, while coordination with the ATF and USPIS could result in potential criminal and civil enforcement actions.
Finally, the FTC, which releases reports about tobacco marketing, will support the activities of the task force, including by sharing its knowledge about the marketplace for vaping products.
The 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that about 2.1 million youths reported currently using e-cigarettes, which reflects a considerable decline from 5.3 million youth in 2019. However, 10% of high school students and almost 5 percent of middle school students reported currently using e-cigarettes. According to the Center for Disease Control, youth use of tobacco products in any form — including e-cigarettes — is unsafe.
To date, the FDA has issued more than 1,100 warning letters to manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers for illegally selling and/or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, and has filed civil money penalty complaints against more than 55 manufacturers and 140 retailers.
The FDA currently authorizes the sale of 23 specific tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices, a full list of which may be found via the agency's Searchable Tobacco Products Database.