FDA Levels Penalties Against Retailers for Elf Bar Sales
The $20,678 CMP sought from each retailer is consistent with similar CMPs sought against other retailers over the last few months, including February and April of this year. The retailers can pay the penalty, enter into a settlement agreement, request an extension to respond, or request a hearing. Retailers that do not take action within 30 days after receiving a complaint risk a default order imposing the full penalty amount.
The illegal sale and marketing of Elf Bar and similar youth-appealing vapor products have been an ongoing source of consternation for the agency. Earlier in the month, a joint operation between the FDA and U.S. Department of Justice seized unauthorized e-cigarette products valued at more than $700,000 from a warehouse believed to be owned by several California-based distributors.
To date, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices. These are the only e-cigarette products that currently may be lawfully marketed and sold in the U.S. Further information on legal tobacco products, including vapes and e-cigarettes, is available in the FDA's new Searchable Tobacco Products Database.