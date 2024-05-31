FDA Levels Penalties Against Retailers for Elf Bar Sales

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) filed civil money penalties (CMPs) against nine brick and mortar retailers and one online retailer for the sale of Elf Bars, a popular youth-appealing e-cigarette brand.

The FDA previously issued warning letters to these retailers for their sale of unauthorized tobacco products. However, follow-up inspections revealed that the retailers had failed to correct the violations. Accordingly, the agency is now seeking penalties of $20,678 from each seller.

According to the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey, Elf Bar was the most commonly used brand among middle and high school students who reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, with 56.7% of youth e-cigarette users reporting current use of Elf Bar and approximately one-third reporting it was their "usual" brand.