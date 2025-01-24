Federal Menthol Ban & Flavored Cigar Proposals Fizzle Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The indefinite postponement of a federal ban on menthol and flavors in certain tobacco products appears to have become permanent.

Due to the new presidential administration, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has withdrawn two proposed rules that would ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, reported the National Association of Tobacco Outlets.

The FDA first proposed two product standards, one to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and the other to prohibit all characterizing flavors (other than tobacco) in cigars, in April 2022. The following year, the agency submitted a final product standard that would prohibit the use of menthol in cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco and heated tobacco products to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final review.