Federal Operation Seizes Nearly $34M in Illegal Vapor Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint operation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized more than 2 million units of unauthorized vapor products.

The operation occurred in Chicago in February and, according to federal authorities, the units had an estimated retail value of $33.8 million. The seizures were part of a joint federal operation to examine incoming shipments and prevent illegal e-cigarettes from entering the country.

[Read more Legislative, Regulatory & Legal news here]

During this operation, the team uncovered shipments of various illegal e-cigarette products, almost all of which originated in China and were intended for shipment to various U.S. states. FDA and CBP personnel determined that, in an apparent attempt to evade duties and the review of products for import safety concerns, many of these unauthorized e-cigarette shipments contained vague product descriptions with incorrect values. Upon examining shipments, the team found several brands of unauthorized e-cigarettes, including Snoopy Smoke and Raz, according to a release on the operation.

"The FDA, working with our federal partners, can and will do more to stop the illegal importation and distribution of e-cigarette products in the United States," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. "Seizures of illegal e-cigarettes keep products that haven't been authorized by the FDA out of the United States and out of the hands of our nation's youth."

In the lead up to this operation, the joint FDA and CBP team identified potentially violative incoming shipments and completed other investigative work. The team was also able to successfully implement several new internal efficiencies and procedures building off previous operations.