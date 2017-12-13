On the First Day of Christmas, My C-store Gave to Me...

NATIONAL REPORT — The holiday season is in full swing and convenience store retailers across the U.S. are making sure consumers are treating themselves to in-store promotions during the busy shopping season.

Beginning Dec. 13, Tempe, Ariz.-Circle K Stores Inc. is kicking off its 12 Days of Circle K. Each day through Dec. 24, the retailer will reveal a new offer via its mobile app that can be redeemed in-store.

To celebrate the kickoff, customers can claim a free 20-ounce 7UP or Canada Dry at any Circle K store. Once they click the “claim this deal” button, they will have 5 minutes to redeem the mobile coupon.

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of number of company-operated stores in the U.S., according to the company.

Utilizing Facebook as a giveaway platform, Casey’s General Stores launched its 12 Days of Casey’s celebration. The Ankeny, Iowa-based retailer is randomly giving away free items during the 12 days leading up to Christmas. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win.

To participate, Casey’s customers can look out for a new image to be posted to the retailer’s Facebook page each day, then text in the correct word to see if they’re a winner. For example, on Day 12, customers text “DAY12” to 227397 to be one of 12 winners of a free 32-ounce fountain beverage. Winners have until Dec. 31 to redeem the offer.

Casey’s operates more than 2,000 c-stores across 15 Midwestern states.

CEFCO Convenience Stores also rang in the holiday season by bringing back its 12 Days of Coupons & 12 Days of giving campaign, which ran through Dec. 12.

As part of the promotion, the Temple, Texas-based retailer offered a different 1-cent coupon for an item each day. For every item a customer purchased for 1 cent, CEFCO donated 25 cents to its coordinating charity. For example, on the second day, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers cost 1 cent in support of the Special Olympics.

CEFCO has more 230 convenience stores in seven states: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.