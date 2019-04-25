First TA Express Franchise Location Opens Its Doors

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) welcomed its first TA Express franchise location in Steele, N.D., to its operation of 200-plus travel centers.

Located at I-94/ND Hwy 3, Exit 200, the travel center is the first of four Coffee Cup Fuel Stops rebranding to TA Express. The remaining locations that will be converting are in Vermillion, Summit and Hot Spring, S.D.

"Today is a great day, as we welcome the Coffee Cup team to the TravelCenters of America family," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters. "The team has been working hard since the agreement was signed to get the site systems and branding changed over to TA Express. This new facility provides professional drivers all the benefits one would expect at any TA nationwide."

Amenities featured at the first TA Express include:

Shell-branded gasoline with 16 fueling positions;

Seven diesel fueling lanes;

75 truck parking spaces and 50 auto parking spaces;

Caribou Coffee, Pizza Hut Express and Subway quick-service restaurants;

A laundry room;

Three driver showers; and

An outdoor picnic area, children’s playground and pet area.

Plans for improvements and amenities to be added to the Steele location include the addition of a Cinnabon, five additional driver showers and a three-bay TA Truck Service repair facility.

The operator, Heinz Inc., also plans to build two new TA Express travel centers in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, S.D., in the coming years.

Westlake-based TravelCenters operates in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands.