Five Keys to Driving Membership in Advanced Loyalty Programs

For consumers, it’s never been more “all about me.” Shoppers’ expectations for a personalized experience that delivers rewards they truly value have been driven even higher as more commerce activities moved online during the pandemic.

Savvy convenience stores are answering this demand with advanced loyalty programs, taking cues from more mature offerings in retail and services to enhance their young programs with everything from personalized offers and incentives to membership tiers.

Advanced loyalty programs create a virtuous cycle through which consumers share data, get rewarded, and come back for more. Convenience stores can use that accumulating data to create ever-more-refined offers that in turn drive more revenue and loyalty.

But for all of that to happen, advanced loyalty programs need members. Planning for membership recruitment is a key part of any well-rounded loyalty program, and is inexorably tied to the program itself. Better programs attract and retain more members.

“An advanced loyalty program, in our view, is one that takes the necessary steps to deliver a wonderful experience along with the offering. And then, the offering has to be customer-specific, and it has to be as frictionless as technologically possible,” said Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express Corp., a c-store chain based in Valparaiso, Ind.