Five Private Label Trends Spotted at PLMA's 2023 Expo

NEW YORK — Innovation in private label space is contributing to the performance of store brands.

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) projects total U.S. store brand dollar sales for 2023 will reach $233 billion — an increase of nearly $4 billion over 2022, based on Circana data.

The power of private brands was reflected in significant increases in exhibitor participation at PLMA's 2023 Private Label Trade Show. Nearly 600 exhibitors were new to the show this year for a total of 1,685 exhibitors showcasing new products, flavors, packaging, ingredients and services.

The top five product trends spotted on the show floor included:

1. Plant-Based Power

To elevate the plant-based dining experience, manufacturers are offering new options in ethnic meals as well as convenient handheld snacks, such as beefless Korean bulgogi, porkless carnitas, plant-based butter "chik'n" and alternative chicken fries, fish sticks mozzarella bites.

2. Spicy Snacks

The global shift to spicy food options has found its way into the snack aisle, which is heating up with new flavor combinations featuring jalapeño, chili, habanero and other spicy peppers. Snacks include jalapeño cheddar trail mix; habanero pork rinds; spicy jalapeno sweet potato chips; habanero nacho sweet potato chips; and pineapple habanero honey roast sesame sticks.

3. Specialized Skincare

Responding to growing concerns about appearance among the aging population, suppliers have expanded product lines of skincare products marketed for their moisturizing and anti-aging properties, specialized formulas and ingredients, such as serums with wrinkle-improving functions; hydrating facial cleansers with ceramides and hyaluronic acid; and glycolic acid cleansers.

4. Tropical Tastes

The popularity of plant-based diets coupled with increasing awareness about health benefits of coconut are driving growth of coconut-based baking food, snacks and beverages. New products spotted included coconut water, coconut chips, coconut sugar, coconut pet treats, coconut flour and ube-filled coconut rolls.

5. Green Parenting

Parents are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of the baby products they buy. They are on the lookout for products made with biodegradable, compostable and reusable materials, such as bamboo diapers and baby wipes, and biodegradable wipes.

The annual PLMA show was held Nov. 12-14 in Chicago. More than 13,000 exhibitors, retailers and other visitors attended the sold-out event, which featured more than 2,740 booths. According to PLMA:

The 2023 show was 20 percent larger than last year, resulting in an additional 435 exhibit booths. Nonfood exhibitors alone increased by 45 percent.

There was a strong global presence: more than 45 percent of the exhibit floor was filled with food and nonfood suppliers from outside the United States. About 760 specialty food and nonfood exhibitors from 60 countries were represented at the show, including 40 country pavilions.

"PLMA's 2023 'The Store Brands Phenomenon' Private Label Trade Show provided unparalleled access to a wide assortment of products across all categories. We are enjoying a growth spurt with nearly 600 new exhibitors added to the show this year. And, within our nonfood South Hall, a section was dedicated to beauty and cosmetics (including color, fragrances, skincare, and men's grooming), as well as kitchenware and housewares," said PLMA President Peggy Davies. "The event started with opening seminars on Sunday, and it was a networking palooza."

The Private Label Manufacturers Association is a nonprofit trade organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, the association represents more than 4,500 member companies worldwide.