Five Retail Strategies to Navigate Impact of Tariff Talks

NEW YORK — With 2025 underway and a new administration at the helm, all eyes are on U.S. tariff policies. With consumers still fatigued by residual inflationary pressures, businesses will need to strike a delicate balance in managing forthcoming changes, seizing new opportunities and mitigating subsequent impacts on pricing and supply chains, wrote NielsenIQ (NIQ) in a new report.

In "Time for Tariffs: What they could mean for business and consumers," NIQ collaborated with Yale economists Martha Gimbel and Ernie Tedeschi to explore the potential impacts of new tariffs, suggest strategies to prepare for them and offer solutions for remaining competitive in 2025 and beyond.

As it unfolds…

Given the unfolding nature of new tariff policies, businesses should be looking at a few places for direction:

Consumer Financial Health

Only 5% of global consumers stated they had not changed their shopping habits in response to current economic conditions like inflation. New shopping strategies included stocking up on deals (30%), switching to lower-priced items (36%) and focusing only on essential purchases (33%), NIQ's "Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2025" revealed.

The Competitive Environment

Brands that are domestically based but have international competitors will likely do well under tariffs as long as they don't rely on foreign inputs, NIQ wrote. Tariffs will amount to a forced price increase on their competitors. The domestic brands could therefore have space to raise prices.

In 2018, for example, domestic washing machine brands were able to raise prices even though they weren't affected by the tariffs on Chinese washing machines. However, margin room will ultimately be decided by the competitive environment and the health of the consumer. Highly competitive industries with many brands may still find little room to gain on margin.

Navigating the Path Forward

In addition to staying attuned to consumer signals, manufacturers and retailers should lean on strategic best practices for growing market share while softening price shocks and providing consumer value.