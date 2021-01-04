Flipz Stuff’D & Flipz Bites Pretzel Snacks

Two new products join the Flipz brand of pretzel snacks. Flipz Stuff'd are bite-sized pretzel nuggets stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in sweet milk chocolate. They are available in 3.5-ounce peg bags with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.79, and 6-ounce stand-up pouches with a $3.49 SRP. Flipz Bites are gooey caramel and crunchy salted pretzel balls coated in sweet milk chocolate. Each 1.52-ounce Flipz Bites bar contains three snackable clusters, with a SRP of $1.09. Both products launched nationwide in March.