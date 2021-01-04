Advertisement
Flipz Stuff’D & Flipz Bites Pretzel Snacks

The latest additions to the brand seek to break up basic snack routines.
Flipz Stuff’D and Flipz Bites

Two new products join the Flipz brand of pretzel snacks. Flipz Stuff'd are bite-sized pretzel nuggets stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in sweet milk chocolate. They are available in 3.5-ounce peg bags with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.79, and 6-ounce stand-up pouches with a $3.49 SRP. Flipz Bites are gooey caramel and crunchy salted pretzel balls coated in sweet milk chocolate. Each 1.52-ounce Flipz Bites bar contains three snackable clusters, with a SRP of $1.09. Both products launched nationwide in March. 

