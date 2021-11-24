Florida Governor Proposes $1B in Gas Tax Relief

TALLAHASSEE — Florida motorists would see some relief at the pump under a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Nov. 22, the governor said he will propose more than $1 billion in gas tax relief during the upcoming legislative session. According to DeSantis' office, the gas tax holiday will save up to $200 for the average Florida family.

"Gas prices have been rising due to inflationary pressures from bad federal policies, so we here in Florida need to step up and provide relief to our citizens," DeSantis said. "Today, I am proposing that during session, the Florida Legislature provide more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Florida families. This will have a positive impact on millions of Floridians."

The governor made the announcement at stops at Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach and at Daily's in Jacksonville and was joined by leaders in the gas and transportation industry.

"Gov. DeSantis is spot on. It's tough right now. Keeping up with costs, costs are rising every single day and this is an incredible way to give back to everyday Floridians," said Aubrey Edge, president and CEO of Jacksonville-based Daily's. "From my perspective, I can't thank the governor enough for his leadership. It has been incredible. The governor has protected our personal freedoms, looked after the economic interests of every Floridian and made it great to have a business here in Florida."

Arch H. "Beaver" Applin III, president of Buc-ee's, said that Florida is a business friendly state. Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's opened its first location in Florida this past February.

"This gas tax relief is going to make it right back to the customer and it will happen instantly as soon as the legislature gets it done and we are happy to be a part of it," Applin said. "The Florida market and Florida customers are wonderful. This is a very business friendly state and this is probably one of our favorite places we have done business in."

Chris Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa Inc., also supported the DeSantis proposal. The Pennsylvania-based convenience retailer targeted Florida has its next area of growth a decade ago and opened its first c-store the state in July 2012.

"Wawa is supportive of the governor's leadership and this action to provide relief for consumers at the pump," Gheysens said. "Given recent cost increases and supply chain challenges, this initiative will have a positive impact on Florida families. We are proud to be a part of the Florida community and look forward to growing our presence and continuing to make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate."