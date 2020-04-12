Flyers Energy Adds Firebird Fuel Chain to Its Network

AUBURN, Calif. — Flyers Energy LLC acquired the Firebird Fuel brand from a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp.

The transaction comprised 47 unattended fueling cardlock stations and 52 additional CFN card-acceptance locations in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

The deal fits Flyers Energy's strategy to acquire commercial fueling companies that fit with the its plan to grow nationwide, the company stated.

"Firebird Fuel presented an excellent opportunity for us to add three contiguous states to our western U.S. geography," said Flyers Energy CEO Tom Di Mercurio.

This string of locations connects the West Coast-based Flyers brand, which goes as far as Arizona, to existing Quick Fuel sites in east Texas. Quick Fuel locations are primarily found in the eastern and Midwest markets.

In addition to CFN acceptance, Flyers locations accept all major fleet cards. CFN was established in 1988 with the goal of creating a North American commercial cardlock network that offers integrated fuel card processing solutions to fleet managers and business owners.

"The fueling experience won't change at all for Firebird customers. The two companies already use the same fuel network," said Kris Kanak, director of sales and marketing for Flyers Energy. "A seamless transition is our goal."

According to Di Mercurio, customers will benefit from having scale.

"Flyers customers have access to the largest commercial fueling network in the United States and advanced security and reporting tools developed by our technology team," he said. "It's a comprehensive fueling program from a company focused on fleet fueling."

Flyers Energy has expanded with more than 10 acquisitions over the last two decades and is pursuing more, the company said.

Auburn-based Flyers Energy operations comprise businesses and investments in 23 states including transportation, commercial fueling under the names Flyers and Quick Fuel, distribution of Mobil lubricants, supply of wholesale and branded fuel, and generation of renewable fuels and power.