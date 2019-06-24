Food Network Star to Headline Total Meal Solutions Summit

CHICAGO — A well-known name and face in the food industry will take the stage as the keynote speaker at Progressive Grocer's Total Meal Solutions Summit in September.

Gaining fame as the winner of season seven of Food Network Star, Jeff Mauro will bring his culinary experience and signature humor to the event. During Total Meal Solutions Summit, which will be held Sept. 9-10 in Austin, Texas, Mauro will speak about his experiences in the food industry as well as the process and challenges of launching his Pork and Mindy's concept for grocery retail foodservice.

Pork and Mindy's is a fast-casual barbecue restaurant specializing in sandwiches. The concept recently expanded into Mariano's Fresh Market grocery stores in the Chicago area, bringing its signature sandwiches as well as special menus and grab-and-go items exclusive to Mariano's stores.

Mauro is partner and executive chef of Pork and Mindy's.

As the winner of Food Network Star, Mauro received his first show, the Emmy-nominated Sandwich King, which ran for five successful seasons. He also co-hosts the Food Network's Saturday afternoon juggernaut The Kitchen, which is now in its 22nd season.

He has appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and has guest-hosted shows including The Today Show, Good Morning America, Steve Harvey, The Talk and The Rachael Ray Show.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff Mauro sign on to PG's Total Meal Solutions Summit," said Jim Dudlicek, editorial director of Progressive Grocer. "His background and enthusiasm for great eating will add even more excitement to a bold lineup that showcases innovation, inspiration and an intimate exchange of ideas."

Progressive Grocer is a sister publication of Convenience Store News. Both are properties of EnsembleIQ.

The Total Meal Solutions Summit will equip the nation's top retailers with proven tactics for developing a robust meal solutions program that will increase basket size and resonate with shoppers.

Other highlights of the summit include a food tour of Austin-area establishments excelling at meal solutions; the Progressive Grocer Chef Challenge, a live cooking competition with surprise ingredients; and critical research on foodservice trends from Datassential, the Food Marketing Institute and Progressive Grocer.

Participants in the summit include retailers like Whole Foods Market, Albertsons Cos., Giant Food, and H-E-B, as well as companies including Tito's Vodka, Nestle Professional, The Coca-Cola Co., Elkay Plastics and Ruiz Foods.

Registration is now open and complimentary for approved retailers. To learn more about the summit and to reserve your spot, click here.

For Total Meal Solutions Summit sponsorship opportunities, contact John Schrei at [email protected]