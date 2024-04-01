Food Retailers See Basket Lift With First-Party Ordering Platforms
"The biggest takeaway is that while third party marketplaces have their uses, a first-party online ordering platform is key to a brand's online ordering success," said Tim Ridgely, vice president of online ordering at Paytronix. "Moreover, those brands that build a robust digital guest engagement platform that includes loyalty and a mobile app are better equipped to leverage modern AI (artificial intelligence) tools, get closer to their guests, and deliver a powerful omnichannel guest experience."
Additional findings from the report include:
- Guests who order both in-store and online have the highest order frequency, the best retention and 35% more lifetime value than customers who only order in-store.
- First-party ordering platforms are the preferred method for consumers during lunch and dinner, and they also spend 30% more per transaction. However, orders that take place any time after 8 p.m. are nearly one third more likely to be done using third-party marketplace apps.
- Mobile apps generate 34% of digital orders, and mobile app users have a 45% higher customer lifetime value than web users.
- Quick-service restaurant loyalty members place 38.4% of their orders online, while their full-service restaurant counterparts order online 30.2% of the time.
- Loyalty program members visit their favorite establishments over 40% more often than nonmembers.
The 2024 Paytronix Online Ordering Report also outlines how operators can optimize all of the systems and operations integral to a fully integrated guest engagement platform, with steps on how to convert guests from third-party marketplaces to a first-party online ordering system; consolidate technology for efficiency and better guest engagement; use artificial intelligence to increase guest engagement; and leverage customer data for a personalized experience.
Newton-based Paytronix provides customer engagement solutions and loyalty programs for restaurants, retail chains and convenience stores.