Food Retailers See Basket Lift With First-Party Ordering Platforms

NEWTON, Mass. — Convenience stores and other foodservice outlets have more reason to consider rolling out their own ordering platforms. According to the 2024 Paytronix Online Ordering Report, customers who transact directly with a brand order 35% more items per check than those who order via third-party marketplaces.

The growing online ordering space makes it even more important for operators to get a piece of the pie, as online ordering represented 27% of all orders for restaurants and convenience stores in 2023. Operators in the top quarter of online ordering volume saw online orders jump to 62% of all their orders last year.

