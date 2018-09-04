The Foodservice Innovation Podcast: Rutter's Ryan Krebs

NEWARK, N.J. — This month’s “The Foodservice Innovation Podcast,” a new Convenience Store News feature sponsored by Tyson Convenience, features Ryan Krebs, director of foodservice, for York, Pa.-based Rutter’s, one of the convenience store industry’s best-in-class foodservice operators.

In the podcast, Krebs and CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo chat about Rutter’s ability to offer a high degree of customization to its customers, as well as big flavors and big-sized offerings. They also discuss retailers’ role in their communities; the latest food trends; and the impact of technology, like cashierless checkouts, on future customer expectations.

Each month, for the next few months, we'll interview one of the convenience foodservice industry's thought leaders and explore some facets of the fast-changing, technology- and consumer-driven, on-the-go retail world and how that affects the foodservice business of c-store retailers.