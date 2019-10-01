Forecast 2019: Which Categories Will Bring This Year's Highs & Lows?

As in years past, this year’s CSNews Forecast Study includes a Retailer Forecast and a Supplier Forecast, both based on the results of a survey fielded in November 2018. Participants were asked to predict 2019 sales per store for a variety of product categories, as well as to share their opinions on overall business, economic and consumer trends. They were also asked to identify and rate the issues that are expected to have the most impact on their business in the year ahead, and share initiatives they are planning to increase sales and profitability.

Motor fuel prices (cited by 61.9 percent), healthy eating trends (41.2 percent), labor issues/regulations (34.7 percent), tobacco and electronic cigarette regulations (34 percent) and emerging technologies (30 percent) are the top five factors that will have the biggest impact on convenience store sales in 2019, according to the retailers surveyed.

This year’s CSNews Forecast Study also includes the annual Category Forecast, which provides dollar and unit volume projections in key c-store product categories based on data from various sources, including Nielsen for category sales history, TDLinx for store counts, and government sources for motor fuel volume and pricing data.

Not surprisingly, c-store operators expect foodservice to lead the way in in-store sales growth in 2019. They predict a 6-percent gain in sales of prepared food and hot, cold and frozen dispensed beverages. Retailers are looking to menu variety, healthier food options and increased convenience via third-party delivery services to drive foodservice sales.

Retailers are also bullish on alternative snacks (projecting a 3.6 percent sales gain), salty snacks (3.4 percent gain) and packaged beverages (3.3 percent gain).

In terms of volume, retailers are less sanguine about edible grocery units (1.8 percent gain projected), motor fuel gallons (1.5 percent gain) and cigarette units (0.4 percent decline).